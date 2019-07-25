Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006067 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,706,572 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.