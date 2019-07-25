Steem (STEEM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Poloniex and Binance. Steem has a market cap of $79.74 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,745.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.62 or 0.03065875 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00770309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 352,056,623 coins and its circulating supply is 335,082,529 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, RuDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

