Stifel Nicolaus Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $111.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.07.

Shares of EA opened at $89.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $861,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

