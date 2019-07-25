STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.82 ($21.88).

EPA:STM opened at €17.48 ($20.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.34. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

