Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LKQ Put Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,109 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 12,375% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,755 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $93,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,242,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

LKQ stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

