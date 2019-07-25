Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,946 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. 1,944,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,206. The company has a market capitalization of $378.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

