Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $14,620,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,320. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.