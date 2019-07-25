Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 443,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

