Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 393,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.01.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

