Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 27,830 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $4,649,558.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $15,838,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock worth $505,105,319 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

