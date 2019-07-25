Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 126,378 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2,582.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

