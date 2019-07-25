Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $183.96. 98,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,422. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

