Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,195 Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 448,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

WPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

