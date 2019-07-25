Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF comprises 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

ETHO stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.