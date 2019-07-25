Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 10.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.