Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

