STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $355.86. STV Group shares last traded at $355.86, with a volume of 9,793 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STVG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 million and a PE ratio of 87.80.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

