Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 3.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,673. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

