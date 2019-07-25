Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 872,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,127. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and have sold 348,077 shares valued at $6,711,205. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,246,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

