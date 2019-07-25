SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Vistra Energy Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vistra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

VST traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 39,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $44,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 and have sold 1,920,038 shares worth $45,632,162. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,062,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,959,000 after acquiring an additional 325,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 334,942 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

