Surevest Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Surevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.74. 384,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

