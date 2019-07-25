Surevest Inc. Sells 4,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Surevest Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,245,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $139.49. 44,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,186. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $140.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.40.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.