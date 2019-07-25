Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.80. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74.

About Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

