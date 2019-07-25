Svb Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.