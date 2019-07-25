Swedbank Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swedbank lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Swedbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $407,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $346.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

