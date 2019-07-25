SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Down 0.2%

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.69 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57), 10,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.

In other news, insider Martin Richard Audcent bought 59,808 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,119.36 ($32,822.89).

SysGroup Company Profile (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

