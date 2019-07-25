T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

