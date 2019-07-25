T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 812,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,119. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

