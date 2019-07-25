Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Paypal by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. 18,187,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

