Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

