Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $358,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,488,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,639,000 after purchasing an additional 406,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,360,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 523,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. 3,577,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

