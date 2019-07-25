Taylor Wealth Management Partners Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 6.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.42. 1,041,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.67. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.