Taylor Wealth Management Partners Grows Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises 2.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.53% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,454 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88 and a beta of 1.62. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.