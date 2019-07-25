Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up approximately 0.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $9,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,817,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,476,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 440,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 405,262 shares during the last quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SAND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 2,473,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,025. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

