Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,352. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 13.2% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

