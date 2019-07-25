Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TGEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 million, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.51% of Tecogen worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

