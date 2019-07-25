Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ted Baker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC lowered shares of to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Ted Baker Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.