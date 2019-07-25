Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $149.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,239. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

