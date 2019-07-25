TEGNA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

TEGNA stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $26.00 price objective on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

