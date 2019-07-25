Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.86-9.96 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.48. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $539,054.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $3,005,135.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,507.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $13,381,790 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

