Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 449,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,340. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,106,986.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

