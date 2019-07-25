Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%.

Telkonet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.