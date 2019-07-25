Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $189.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Vertical Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.36.

Shares of TSLA traded down $38.33 on Wednesday, reaching $226.55. 9,130,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.43. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,839,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,630 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

