Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,115. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

