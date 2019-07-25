Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.09.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 1,313,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,104,000 after purchasing an additional 240,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,454,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,759,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,680,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,801,000 after purchasing an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

