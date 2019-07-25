Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $78.00. Thalassa shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.06. The company has a market cap of $13.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

