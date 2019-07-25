The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.45.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 738,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.