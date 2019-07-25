The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

NASDAQ MDCO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,380. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,606,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $2,960,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 726,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,737,140 over the last 90 days. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Medicines by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Medicines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Medicines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Medicines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

MDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

