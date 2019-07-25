The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. 83,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,084. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

