TheStreet Lowers Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to F

TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a b rating to a f rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $31,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,613 shares of company stock valued at $164,518 in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

